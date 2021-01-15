Short Interest in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Decreases By 46.3%

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CHF Solutions by 50.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ CHFS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 122,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.25). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

