Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Increases By 161.4%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

