Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rises By 128.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

