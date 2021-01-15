Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Rises By 66.7%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

