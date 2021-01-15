Short Interest in AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Expands By 45.3%

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

AVEVF remained flat at $$49.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 287. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Investec raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

