Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rises By 54.2%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

ARZGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

