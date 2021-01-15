Short Interest in APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Grows By 108.6%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the December 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.2 days.

APAJF opened at $7.64 on Friday. APA Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

