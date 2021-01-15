Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Decreases By 30.7%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,631. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $19.04.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

