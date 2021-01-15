Short Interest in Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Rises By 53.6%

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMAZ stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

