Short Interest in Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Rises By 53.6%

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AMAZ stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazing Energy Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.