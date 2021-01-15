Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Increases By 119.0%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the December 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of AKTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 1,088,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.20% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.