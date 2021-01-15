Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Declines By 50.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Air China stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Air China has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air China will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

