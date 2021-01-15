Short Interest in AA plc (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Declines By 36.5%

AA plc (OTCMKTS:AATDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AATDF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. AA has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

AATDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

