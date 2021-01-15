Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:AJIT opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 760.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 668.95. The firm has a market cap of £109.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 456 ($5.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 825 ($10.78).

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

