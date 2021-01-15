Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) EVP Carl N. Scibetta Sells 15,000 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.40 million, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $44.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
SCVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $4,040,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.
