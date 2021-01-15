Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) EVP Carl N. Scibetta Sells 15,000 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.40 million, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $44.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

SCVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $4,040,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

