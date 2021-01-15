Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.00

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 35585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

