Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) Shares Gap Up to $55.80

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.80, but opened at $58.50. Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 1,565,488 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.51 million and a PE ratio of -42.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.61.

Get Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) alerts:

In other Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) news, insider Tim Watts acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.