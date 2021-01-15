Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,276 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,039.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 166,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 143.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

