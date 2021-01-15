Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 10,137 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.