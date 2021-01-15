Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.23.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

