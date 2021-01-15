Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,528 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,528 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

