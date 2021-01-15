Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,904 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in State Street by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,564,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

STT opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

