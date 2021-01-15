SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Up 7.5%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 848,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 773,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

About SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

