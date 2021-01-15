SF Capital Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,125.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 88.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $119,474.52 and approximately $1,125.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00107351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00233379 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056086 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

SF Capital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

