Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) PT Raised to GBX 2,560 at Barclays

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,444.38 ($31.94).

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,340 ($30.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,326.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,420.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Severn Trent Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.48).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

