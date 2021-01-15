Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

VII stock opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$8.33.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

