ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.57.

Shares of NOW opened at $514.34 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.86 and its 200 day moving average is $484.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

