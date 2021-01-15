Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

SVC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 510,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,731. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

