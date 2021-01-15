Serum (SRM) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Serum has a total market cap of $83.32 million and $152.91 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00004604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00112384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00251854 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059472 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

