Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) Shares Gap Down to $131.00

Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.00, but opened at $126.00. Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) shares last traded at $132.53, with a volume of 223,343 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £348.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

About Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

