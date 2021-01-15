Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Short Interest Update

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMICY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.02.

OTCMKTS SMICY opened at $17.79 on Friday. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

