Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLSDF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Select Sands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 65.24% and a negative net margin of 159.18%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

