Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Seiko Epson in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

SEKEY stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

