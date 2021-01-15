SEI Investments’ (SEIC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SEI Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

