Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.67% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.21. 681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.84.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
