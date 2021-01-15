Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.21. 681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

