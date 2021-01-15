Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 191.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5,091.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 33,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $65,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $37,215,882.75. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,841,867 shares of company stock worth $234,245,521. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

