SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Up 18.1%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shot up 18.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.24. 2,455,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,009,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.45.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 185.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 107.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 155.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 470,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

