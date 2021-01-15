Scout Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.54% of Impinj worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 26.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,672 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

