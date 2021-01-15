Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,913 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 85.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $22.07 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

