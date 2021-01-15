Scout Investments Inc. Buys 9,900 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BOX worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BOX by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in BOX by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BOX by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 96,072 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

