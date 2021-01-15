Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 5,300 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of HMS worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HMS by 62.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HMS by 56.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at $213,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at $320,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.40 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMSY shares. Guggenheim cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.