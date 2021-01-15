Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 4,300 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.43% of Varex Imaging worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 77,436 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 74.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

