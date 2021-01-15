Scotiabank Raises Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to $0.40

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $0.20 to $0.40 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

