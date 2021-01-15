Scotiabank Lowers SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$38.50

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.42.

Get SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) alerts:

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) stock opened at C$22.61 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 9,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.27, for a total transaction of C$248,050.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at C$681,582.44.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.