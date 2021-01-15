Scotiabank Increases Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.55.

CNQ traded down C$1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is -332.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total value of C$770,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,617,853.08. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and sold 239,350 shares valued at $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

