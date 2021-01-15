Scotiabank Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $9.25

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $9.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,177,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,696,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.