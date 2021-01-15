Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Scorpio Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Scorpio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.