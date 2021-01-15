Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Scorpio Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Scorpio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.