Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Shares Purchased by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Bulkers comprises about 3.5% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 1.69% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,636. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SALT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

