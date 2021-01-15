Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Receives $35.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SALT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,636. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

