Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of Scor stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 3,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,064. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

