Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,064. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

